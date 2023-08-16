‘Every Muslim steals from me’: Owner of orchard in Monroe County makes racist remarks toward family

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Joe Mahmoud, his wife, and three little girls, ages eight, four, and six months took a trip to the Erie Orchards and Cider Mill in Monroe County.

It started out fine; the family went into the store and bought several things. The children wanted to pick fruit, so Mahmoud asked a worker if that was possible.

“He said, ‘To be honest, there’s no peaches back there, and the apples aren’t ready, and what you’d find will probably be rotten,’” said Mahmoud.

Mahmoud says the worker told him to let the kids go back and not to worry about paying for anything.

The kids had a ball and picked up some fruit, they came out, and Mahmoud and the baby went to the truck while his wife and two other little ones used the bathroom.

That’s when Mahmoud says the owner opened his truck door and said, “Where’s the bag?”

Mahmoud said he pointed to it and then said the owner opened the rear door of his truck and started rifling through the baby’s diaper bag.

What happened next was captured on his cellphone where the owner was heard saying, “‘Every Muslim that comes in here steals from me.’”

The owner told him he couldn’t leave because he’s called the police.

Mahmoud says he waited for 40 minutes with his increasingly upset wife and daughters and then told the owner he was leaving.

He says as he slowly backed out, the owner, “He just went crazy.”

Our attempts to reach the owner have not been successful, but neighbors told Local 4 he’s now receiving death threats.

Police drove by to check on the orchard property while we were there.

Mahmoud hopes the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigates what happened to his family, and he’s planning civil litigation.