New data from Washtenaw County Health Department shows gun death rates are up 74%

Help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. With proper treatment and support, it is possible to get help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health challenges.

The Washtenaw County Health Department released new data on firearms that shows gun death rates in the county have increased.

Firearm death rates are up nationwide, but in Washtenaw County, there was a 74% increase from 2016-2021 when compared to 2012-2016 numbers.

It’s too soon to tell what actions will come from the data, but spokeswoman Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says using the trends can help professionals understand the problems and where they occur. From there, they can figure out where resources should go.

“These are huge complex issues that require community intervention,” said Ringler-Cerniglia.

Keisha Jackson, a licensed counselor, and therapist, started Caleb’s Kids in 2016 when her younger brother, Caleb, died by suicide.

“He was 22 years old at the time, just four days before his 23rd birthday, and I didn’t know he was in distress,” said Jackson.

Jackson teaches children, parents, and teachers throughout southeast Michigan techniques to support young people and gives them the tools to help them express and deal with emotions positively.

Data like this, she says, is invaluable as it gives health workers an idea of where to place resources better.

Jackson says if you know someone struggling, you may have to follow through with your actions to help instead of just checking in.

“Sometimes it takes more of an action than ‘I’ll pray for you’, or ‘here’s a number’ it may take us sitting down with the person while they call the number, taking them to a provider,” Jackson said.

Read the health department’s report below