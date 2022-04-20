Help is available: Here’s how to find suicide prevention resources across Metro Detroit

If you feel as though you are experiencing a crisis, the first thing you should know is that you are not alone. There is support available to help you get through a suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. Support can be found nationally through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or even locally through the county where you live.

If you, or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, there is help available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at all times by calling or through the chat or text lines. You can call 1-800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit the online chat.

Here are some local emergency resources available to you.

Wayne County

Call the crisis line at 800-241-4949

Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network

Oakland County

Call or text the crisis line at 800-231-1127

Oakland County Suicide Prevention

Livingston County

Call the crisis line at 800-615-1245

Community Mental Health Services of Livingston County

Macomb County

Call the crisis line at 586-307-9100

Macomb County Suicide Prevention Coalition

Lapeer County

Lapeer County Community Mental Health 810-667-0500 (24 hours)

Hope Hotline (through McLaren Lapeer Region) 800-334-HOPE

Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Church 220 West Nepressing Street, Lapeer, MI 48446

St. Clair County

Call the crisis line at 888-225-4447 or 211

St. Clair County Suicide Prevention Committee

Monroe County

Call the crisis line at 800-886-7340

Suicide Prevention Coalition of Monroe County

Washtenaw County

Call the crisis line at 734-544-3050

Washtenaw Alive Suicide Prevention Coalition

Recognizing the warning signs

Recognizing the warning signs