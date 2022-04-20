Help is available: Here’s how to find suicide prevention resources across Metro Detroit

If you feel as though you are experiencing a crisis, the first thing you should know is that you are not alone. There is support available to help you get through a suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. Support can be found nationally through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or even locally through the county where you live.
If you, or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, there is help available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at all times by calling or through the chat or text lines. You can call 1-800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit the online chat.
Here are some local emergency resources available to you.
Wayne County
- Call the crisis line at 800-241-4949
Oakland County
- Call or text the crisis line at 800-231-1127
Livingston County
- Call the crisis line at 800-615-1245
Macomb County
- Call the crisis line at 586-307-9100
Lapeer County
- Lapeer County Community Mental Health 810-667-0500 (24 hours)
- Hope Hotline (through McLaren Lapeer Region) 800-334-HOPE
- Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Church 220 West Nepressing Street, Lapeer, MI 48446
St. Clair County
- Call the crisis line at 888-225-4447 or 211
Monroe County
- Call the crisis line at 800-886-7340
Washtenaw County
- Call the crisis line at 734-544-3050
If you, or someone you know, is struggling with suicidal thoughts you are not alone. Help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 to provide support at 800-273-8255. Click here to find crisis lines in other counties not listed above.
Recognizing the warning signs
There are some common warning signs that can help you determine if someone you love is at risk for suicide. Someone may be at risk if they are:
- Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves
- Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching online or buying a gun
- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live
- Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
- Talking about being a burden to others
- Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
- Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly
- Sleeping too little or too much
- Withdrawing or isolating themselves
- Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
- Extreme mood swings