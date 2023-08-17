Closure of St. Clair Shores meat producer to cause over 100 layoffs

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – All of the employees at Alexander & Hornung, a specialty meat producer in St. Clair Shores, will be laid off by early 2024 as the business closes for good.

The company on Tuesday sent a letter to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announcing the permanent closure of its facility on Stephens Road near Little Mack Avenue. All 132 workers at the facility will be permanently laid off in the coming months.

Nearly all of the staff members will be laid off on Oct. 14 of this year. However, a handful of more senior staff members will be kept on until November, December, or January 2024.

Company officials did not specify the reason for the closure in the letter. Officials did say the layoffs would be permanent, and that the closure of the facility is “expected to be permanent.”

Online, Alexander & Hornung identifies itself as a modern manufacturer of traditional meats. Officials say the business began nearly 70 years ago in Detroit with two families and recipes brought over from Germany.

