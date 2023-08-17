Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit offers $1K reward for information on who shot cat with an arrow

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person who shot Santana the cat with an arrow.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person who shot Santana the cat with an arrow.

The incident occurred Wednesday (Aug. 16) when Dearborn police picked up Santana, who had the arrow in him for at least 24 hours.

Officials immediately got him to Affiliated Veterinary Service, where he underwent life-saving surgery to remove the arrow that had collapsed his lungs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit at 313-943-2697, ext 1017, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.