14 accused fake electors appear in Lansing court for trying to overturn 2020 presidential election

LANSING – On Friday in Lansing, 14 of the 16 accused fake electors appeared before a judge for a probable cause hearing as they stand accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Several accused of being fake electors had their moment in a courtroom filled with the Lansing board room watching on.

It’s widely believed that former President Donald Trump and his followers conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election by submitting false certificates from the GOP in Michigan and other swing states.

Defendants Michelle Lundgren and William Chote, whose attorney, David Kallman, accused the courts of having constitutional issues with his client, requested an extension because he’s not always in the state.

“My client does, on a pretty routine basis, travel just over the state line into Ohio and Indiana to make deliveries or pick up items,” said Kallman.

Of course, this isn’t exactly good news for Trump, who’s already found himself in hot water with a 98-page indictment of similar allegations.

Overall 16 Trump supporters are facing felony charges in the matter.

