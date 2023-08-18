St. Clair County lifts swimming advisory at 5 beaches with E. coli at ‘acceptable’ levels

Anastasiia Aleksandrova, 12, plays in the water while swimming with her grandfather, Andreii, rear, at a lake in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A swimming advisory issued Thursday for five beaches in St. Clair County due to elevated levels of E. coli was lifted on Friday following water testing.

The St. Clair County Health Department issued a swimming advisory for multiple beaches on Thursday, Aug. 17 due to elevated levels of E. coli. The advisories were lifted the next day for the following beaches: Keewadhin, Lakeside, Holland Road, Lighthouse, and Marine City beaches.

“Daily water samples were collected at these five beaches and E. coli tests show results are within the acceptable water quality range as dictated by the state of Michigan,” the health department said Friday. “Elevated E. coli levels are possible after a storm or strong winds because bacteria are carried in storm runoff, drained from creeks and ditches, and stirred up from waves.”

For the water to be considered safe for swimming, the water sample results must be below 300 E. coli per 100 milliliters.

The health department’s Environmental Health Division conducts water quality testing at eight public beaches in St. Clair County to monitor the presence of E. coli bacteria between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Swimming advisories are posted to the Michigan BeachGuard website. More information can be found at the SCCHD’s website, or by calling their Environmental Health Division at 810-987-5306.

What is E. coli?

E. coli bacteria are found in the digestive systems of warm-blooded animals, including humans. Most strains of E. coli are harmless, but some can make you sick. The strains that make people sick create toxins called Shiga toxin.

There are many ways bacteria and other pathogens can get to surface water. According to the SCCHD, some of those sources include septic systems, stormwater runoff, wildlife, and agriculture runoff.

It is also possible for E. coli levels to become elevated after a storm or strong winds because the bacteria are carried in storm runoff and stirred up by waves, according to SCCHD. If the water appears cloudy or turbid, you should not swim that day.

---> Here are the symptoms of an E. Coli infection

What are the symptoms of E. coli-related illness?

Symptoms vary from person to person but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.

Some people have a fever, which is usually not very high. Most people feel better within five to seven days. Some infections are mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening.

Symptoms usually appear three to four days after the exposure but may appear in just one day or as long as 10 days. Young children and older adults may be more likely to experience severe illness.

Around 5% to 10% of people diagnosed with an infection develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, which appears seven days after symptoms begin, often when diarrhea is improving. Symptoms include decreased frequency of urination, feeling very tired and losing color in cheeks and inside the lower eyelids.

If you have symptoms, you should contact your doctor immediately. Your doctor should contact their local health department to report suspected or confirmed cases to the state.