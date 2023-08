A power outage at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron has delayed entry for travelers heading into the United States.

The outage occurred Friday (Aug. 18) night.

Processing has continued at a much slower pace causing a massive traffic jam.

Officials said an electrician from Jackson, Michigan, was heading to Port Huron to fix the issue.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.