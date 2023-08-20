76º
Recognition event held after crews uncover ruins of third Bethel A.M.E. Church in Detroit

Petit Bateau Detroit is being constructed

Megan Woods, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, History
DETROIT – Pieces of Detroit Black history were discovered by construction crews in Midtown.

An affordable housing developer uncovered the ruins of the third Bethel A.M.E. Church. Workers discovered surviving sections of brick walls and basement flooring from the former church building.

The church was there from 1925 until 1974, when the city made the church move two blocks away for the construction of a boulevard that never happened.

Housing developer Julio Bateau, of Nailah, LLC, and Pastor Dr. Jarrett held a memorial and recognition event at the site on Saturday, Aug. 19. The event started at 19 a.m. with a procession from the existing church to the old church site. It included music by Thornetta Davis, a discussion of the significance of the church and the neighborhood by Detroit historian Jamon Jordan, and more.

“There are few if any of those long-ago members who recognized the need for a house of worship in which to grow our community, but their memory lies in the beautiful structure that Julio and his remediation team uncovered under the rubble. We are excited to honor and celebrate those visionaries and are grateful to Nailah that we can take this walk back in time,” Bethel’s pastor Jarrett said.

The discovery was made during the construction of Petit Bateau Detroit, which will contain two 38-unit mixed-use buildings and 28 residential townhouses in four buildings bounded by Frederick, Beaubien, and St. Antoine Streets. The project includes 20% affordable housing, commercial units, and a parking lot at a cost of nearly $42 million.

