‘A disgrace’ - Detroit firefighter accused of taking nude photos on the job

Officials are investigating nude photos that appear to have been taken by a Detroit city employee while at work.

Firefighters said they were shocked regarding the incident and called the photos disgraceful after the photos hit the internet.

“The images are under investigation,” said Executive Fire Commissioner Charles Simms.

One photo taken inside a Detroit fire hall shows the firefighter’s face and private parts, as well as a firetruck, meaning the photos were taken on city property. One shows the firefighter naked while showing his badge and another captured the firefighter with his pants down, but still wearing his uniform shirt.

“At the end of the day, we hold all our members to a certain standard. We want to have an investigation to make sure those standards were met,” Simms said. “If you work for the Detroit Fire Department, you represent the Detroit Fire Department on and off the job.”

The Detroit Fire Administration said the subject of the photos is a 9-year veteran of the department who has had no other issues on his record working for the city.

The investigation is expected to be completed within the next month.

The firefighter has been placed on paid off-duty status.