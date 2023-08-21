Questions surround Wayne County judge’s decision not to recuse herself from murder trial of relative

Questions surround Wayne County Judge Chandra Baker Robinson's decision not to recuse herself from a murder trial as it was revealed that she was related to the victim.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Questions surround Wayne County Judge Chandra Baker Robinson’s decision not to recuse herself from a murder trial as it was revealed that she was related to the victim.

The familial connection has caused controversy.

“Robinson is a very common name, from what I understand,” said Baker-Robinson. “There is no way that I would think that someone’s last name was Robinson was related to me.”

Attorneys representing Timothy Bennett and Stephen Pruitt filed a motion to disqualify Baker-Robinson from their first-degree homicide case and to issue a new trial after the judge learned that the victim, Devan Robinson, was related to her through her husband.

The information came after the case had already been turned over to a jury.

“As I indicated, I don’t know that family and neither does my husband,” said Baker-Robinson in court Monday (Aug. 21) morning.

She denied the defense’s motion.

“The court is going to indicate it will not be recusing itself because the only thing I am at this point is sentencing. I have no discretion at the sentencing because the jury found both defendants guilty of first-degree murder, which is life without the possibility of parole,” Baker-Robinson said.

But Bennett’s attorney, Purna Krishnamoorthy, said while the jury was deliberating, Baker-Robinson responded to a substantial juror question without disclosing her connection to the victim at the time.

“We wanted a fair shake from the beginning,” said Krishnamoorthy. “I think it is important for people to have faith in the neutrality and the impartiality of our judicial system.”

Bennett agreed.

“Thank you for not giving me a fair trial,” Bennett told the judge before he was sentenced.

Krishnamoorthy said she may have to take the case to the appellate court.

Pruitt will be sentenced on Wednesday (Aug. 23).