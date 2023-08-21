77º
Join Insider

Local News

Questions surround Wayne County judge’s decision not to recuse herself from murder trial of relative

Familial connection has caused controversy

Will Jones, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Wayne County
Questions surround Wayne County Judge Chandra Baker Robinson's decision not to recuse herself from a murder trial as it was revealed that she was related to the victim.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Questions surround Wayne County Judge Chandra Baker Robinson’s decision not to recuse herself from a murder trial as it was revealed that she was related to the victim.

The familial connection has caused controversy.

“Robinson is a very common name, from what I understand,” said Baker-Robinson. “There is no way that I would think that someone’s last name was Robinson was related to me.”

Attorneys representing Timothy Bennett and Stephen Pruitt filed a motion to disqualify Baker-Robinson from their first-degree homicide case and to issue a new trial after the judge learned that the victim, Devan Robinson, was related to her through her husband.

The information came after the case had already been turned over to a jury.

“As I indicated, I don’t know that family and neither does my husband,” said Baker-Robinson in court Monday (Aug. 21) morning.

She denied the defense’s motion.

“The court is going to indicate it will not be recusing itself because the only thing I am at this point is sentencing. I have no discretion at the sentencing because the jury found both defendants guilty of first-degree murder, which is life without the possibility of parole,” Baker-Robinson said.

But Bennett’s attorney, Purna Krishnamoorthy, said while the jury was deliberating, Baker-Robinson responded to a substantial juror question without disclosing her connection to the victim at the time.

“We wanted a fair shake from the beginning,” said Krishnamoorthy. “I think it is important for people to have faith in the neutrality and the impartiality of our judicial system.”

Bennett agreed.

“Thank you for not giving me a fair trial,” Bennett told the judge before he was sentenced.

Krishnamoorthy said she may have to take the case to the appellate court.

Pruitt will be sentenced on Wednesday (Aug. 23).

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Will Jones rejoined the Local 4 News team in February 2023 as a weekend anchor and reporter. He previously worked as a general assignment reporter for the station from 2012 to 2015.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter