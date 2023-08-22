Detroit Auto Show books star Jennifer Hudson to perform at 2023 Charity Preview

Jennifer Hudson arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

DETROIT – The Charity Preview event that kicks off the public opening of the annual Detroit Auto Show will feature some major talent this year, officials announced Tuesday.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the eve of the auto show’s public opening, singer, actress and TV talk show host Jennifer Hudson will perform for the crowd at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit. Auto show chairman Thad Szott says having Hudson involved is a “thrill,” especially since she has intimate knowledge of Detroit after portraying music legend Aretha Franklin in the 2021 biopic “Respect.”

Proceeds from the black-tie charity event, lovingly called the car prom, will benefit an array of children’s charities in Southeast Michigan. The North American International Auto Show Charity Preview has reportedly raised over $123 million since it began in 1976.

This year’s Charity Preview is scheduled for 5 p.m.-8:45 p.m. on Sept. 15, with Hudson performing at 7:45 p.m. Tickets for the charity event can be purchased online right here, and cost $400 each or $700 for a pair.

The Detroit Auto Show will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 16, and will run through Sept. 24. Tickets are also available online for the public showing, and cost $20 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for kids.