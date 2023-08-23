Allen Park police investigating ‘incident’; No threat to public

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Police are investigating an “incident” and asking people to stay away from the area of Pelham and Wick roads in Allen Park.

Allen Park police issued the alert at 10:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23. They said people should avoid the area, but there is no threat to the public.

“We are asking from the public to be patient and we will report on the circumstances as soon as we can,” police said.