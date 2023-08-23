Opening arguments begin in trial of 3 accused in plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Three men accused of their alleged roles in a kidnapping plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are standing trial in an Antrim County Courtroom.

Eric Molitor and twin brothers Michael Null and William Null are charged with providing material support for a terrorist act and weapons charges.

“This will not be a circus,” said Judge Charles Hamlyn said before opening arguments on Wednesday. “This is not for entertainment. This is to determine a very serious issue, and we will allow the jury to do just that.”

Prosecutors told the jury they would be introducing evidence showing how the defendants took steps leading to plans building up to a terrorist attack.

The prosecutors introduced audio recordings between the defendants and the two men who they claim were the masterminds behind the kidnapping plot.

“Their plan didn’t just involve kidnapping the governor. Their plan also involved a 20-minute free-for-all all-gun battle on Birch Lake in the murder of Michigan State Troopers who were assigned to protect our governor,” said Prosecutor William Rollstin.

Video of one of the defendants firing weapons at an alleged training session was introduced during opening arguments.

The jury also listed audio of recorded calls detailing plans to scout the area near Whitmer’s Birch Lake cabin, nearby bridges, and roads.

There was also a video of an accused man doing what lawyers described as daytime and nighttime surveillance on the governor’s home.

Defense attorneys told the jury the evidence wasn’t exactly how it appeared.

“A lot of things were said during those meetings,” said Kristyna Nunzio, attorney for William Null. “But if you’re familiar with the phrase words are wind, they mean nothing.”

Attorneys for the Null brothers described the men as law-abiding citizens and gun enthusiasts. They said the twins’ interest in militia organizations isn’t a crime.

“I want you to keep a really open mind as a juror,” said William Barnett, attorney for Eric Molitor.

Attorneys said testimony in this trial is expected to last about three weeks.