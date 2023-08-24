Photos: Cars submerged, roads closed due to flooding from severe storms

Aerial photos show cars submerged in floodwaters on Thursday in Metro Detroit after severe storms dropped significant rainfall overnight.

Several Southeast Michigan counties are under a flood warning until 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. The counties are Livingston, Monroe, Oakland and Washtenaw. A flood warning was in effect until 8 p.m. for Wayne County.

The 4Warn Weather Team has declared a 4Warn Weather Alert Day for Thursday due to ongoing flooding, the potential for dangerous heat this afternoon, and the threat for severe storms this evening.

---> Flood warning in effect for 5 Metro Detroit counties Thursday: What to know <---

Flooding in Metro Detroit on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)

Flooding in Metro Detroit on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)

Flooding in Metro Detroit on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)

Flooding in the area of I-275 and I-94 in Romulus on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)

Flooding in Metro Detroit on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)

Flooding in the area of I-275 and I-94 in Romulus on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)

Flooding in the area of I-275 and I-94 in Romulus on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)

Flooding in Metro Detroit on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)

Flooding in the area of I-275 and I-94 in Romulus on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)

Flooding in the area of I-275 and I-94 in Romulus on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)

Flooding in Metro Detroit on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)