75º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Photos: Cars submerged, roads closed due to flooding from severe storms

Several SE Michigan counties under flood warning

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: 4Warn Weather
Flooding in Metro Detroit on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)

Aerial photos show cars submerged in floodwaters on Thursday in Metro Detroit after severe storms dropped significant rainfall overnight.

Several Southeast Michigan counties are under a flood warning until 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. The counties are Livingston, Monroe, Oakland and Washtenaw. A flood warning was in effect until 8 p.m. for Wayne County.

The 4Warn Weather Team has declared a 4Warn Weather Alert Day for Thursday due to ongoing flooding, the potential for dangerous heat this afternoon, and the threat for severe storms this evening.

---> Flood warning in effect for 5 Metro Detroit counties Thursday: What to know <---

Flooding in Metro Detroit on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)
Flooding in Metro Detroit on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)
Flooding in Metro Detroit on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of I-275 and I-94 in Romulus on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)
Flooding in Metro Detroit on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of I-275 and I-94 in Romulus on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of I-275 and I-94 in Romulus on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)
Flooding in Metro Detroit on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of I-275 and I-94 in Romulus on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of I-275 and I-94 in Romulus on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)
Flooding in Metro Detroit on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of I-275 and I-94 in Romulus on Aug. 24, 2023. (WDIV)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter