Flood warning in effect for 5 Metro Detroit counties Thursday: What to know

4Warn Weather – Five Southeast Michigan counties were under a flood warning Thursday after overnight severe storms dropped significant rainfall, leading to localized flooding in some areas.

A flood warning was in effect until 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 for the following counties: Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw. The National Weather Service said “urban area and small stream flooding” is expected, and already occurring, in the area on Thursday.

Severe storms that moved through overnight Wednesday into Thursday dropped between 2-6 inches of rainfall as of 6:48 a.m., the NWS said. An additional inch of rainfall was possible Thursday morning.

The NWS listed the following communities as “some” of the areas that will experience flooding on Thursday: Ann Arbor, Livonia, Southfield, Taylor, Novi, Romulus, Monroe, Ypsilanti, Hartland, Flat Rock, Howell, Saline, Brighton, Milford, Milan, Dexter, Dundee, Fowlerville, Pinckney and Carleton.

Our crews were at the scene of several flooded areas early Thursday morning. See footage from flooding in the cities of Wayne and Plymouth in the video below.

A heat advisory is also in effect from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday for the above counties, in addition to Lenawee and Macomb counties. For all affected areas, heat index values could reach 100-105 degrees.

More storms were expected to cross through Southeast Michigan Thursday afternoon and evening, starting as early as 5 p.m. These storms could potentially become severe. See the full storm forecast here.

Due to ongoing flooding, the potential for dangerous heat this afternoon and the threat for severe storms this evening, the weather team has declared Thursday a 4Warn Weather Alert Day.

Check out our interactive radar below.

Video forecast