1 killed, several badly hurt, 25 cars damaged by ‘possible tornado’ on I-96

Deadly storm reported along Ingham-Livingston county border

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Damage from an Aug. 24, 2023, storm on I-96 in Ingham County. (Ingham County Emergency Management)

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – Police said one person was killed, several others were badly injured, and more than 25 cars were damaged by a “possible tornado” on I-96.

Ingham County deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, to the area of I-96 and Williamston Road in Wheatfield and Leroy townships for a “possible tornado.”

Officials said they found more than 25 vehicles seriously damaged along I-96 from Williamston Road to the Livingston County border.

One person was killed, and several others were seriously injured, according to authorities.

I-96 was shut down in both directions from Williamston Road to M-52. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and be aware of downed trees and power lines.

Michigan State Police are working with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office for this case.

