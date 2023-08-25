‘My heart is racing’: 1 killed, others hurt after tornado hits I-96 in Ingham County

Ingham County Emergency Management and Homeland Security officials said one person was killed on the highway during the storm.

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – The humming from leaf blowers and the punching of nail guns could be heard in areas across Ingham County on Friday.

Neighbors called it frustrating noise, yet necessary sounds, as people focused on the cleanup from severe storms overnight.

“Wow, It’s devastating,” said April Tyler as she walked through some of the damage on Williamston Road.

It was all hands on deck at Haven of Rest Adult Foster Care Facility.

It’s where first responders reported a tree smashed into the building late Thursday (Aug. 24) night. Workers were forced to evacuate residents during the storm.

“My heart is racing,” Tyler said. “I can just only imagine how scared the residents here were. A lot of them need help to move. So, to be in this situation and not be able to get out of it alone has just got to be terrifying.”

Dozens of people pitched in to help clear debris around the place. Crews were doing roof repairs and picking up damaged trees.

The impact from the tornado that blew through Ingham County could be seen for miles. Along I-96, between Williamston Road and M-52, hundreds of trees snapped to pieces.

It was the same area where first responders shut down a stretch of the highway after more than two dozen vehicles flipped or went off-road.

Ingham County Emergency Management and Homeland Security officials said one person was killed on the highway during the storm.

“I’ve been here since 1944,” said Gary Showerman. “Never had a tornado before.”

His family is also stuck cleaning up a huge mess. The tornado ripped apart his barn, a shed, and a house, among other properties.