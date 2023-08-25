National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down west of Belleville.

The tornado had winds that reached up to 90 mph. It tracked southeast, uprooting trees and peeling siding off homes. The tornado dissipated after a 3-mile path.

Officials said the weak tornado touched down near or just south of the Wagner Homestead Farm with mainly leaves and twigs blown down. The tornado tracked southeast and crossed Elwell Road near Belmont Drive.

The tornado hit the Mobile Manor Trailer Park. A tree was broken in half with uprooted softwoods. More tree damage was noted as the tornado approached Martinsville Road. Trees were downed and siding was peeled off some homes.

