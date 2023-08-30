Final step of Gordie Howe International Bridge construction begins

Drivers can expect to see some major changes at the Gordie Howe International Bridge over the next few weeks.

DETROIT – Drivers can expect to see some major changes at the Gordie Howe International Bridge over the next few weeks. The last concrete pour for the sloped architectural heads at the top of the pylons is now complete.

The tower on the U.S. side of the bridge has reached its full height of 722 feet, roughly the same height as the Renaissance Center.

Crews will begin removing the jump form system, which is expected to be completed by the end of September. Equipment, platforms and materials will be removed before a crane will lift away each of the eight panels from the tower.

The team is currently looking to find a permanent home for the artwork created by Detroit-based artist Roberto Villalobos.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is expected to be open to normal traffic in 2025.

