Get an inside look at progress at Gordie Howe International Bridge connected Detroit, Canada

Big progress has been made this year on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, connecting Detroit and Canada.

DETROIT – Big progress has been made this year on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, connecting Detroit and Canada.

Construction on the bridge broke ground back in July of 2018, and five years later, with delays from the pandemic, the bridge is on track to open at some point in 2025.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will be the second bridge connecting Detroit with Windsor. The Ambassador Bridge opened in 1929.

Construction crews are focused on finishing the road deck, before the bridge deck work begins.

“Substantial work was completed on the road deck before bridge deck work began on the Canadian and US sides. Construction of the bridge and road decks occurs as crews continue to build up the massive towers located on both shores of the Detroit River, set to reach a final height of 722 feet later this year.”

Building the Bridge and Road Decks (GHIB)

“This work was underway as construction began on the main span over the Detroit River. Starting from the towers in Windsor and Detroit, the bridge deck is built outward toward the center of the river, one segment at a time using a crane on the deck, eventually meeting in the middle. Construction materials and equipment are transported over the back span to the construction zone, eliminating the need for equipment to operate from the water.”

(You can read more about the latest progress here)

Watch Rod Meloni’s full inside look at progress at the bridge in the video player above.

Bonus: Watch a time lapse of construction over the last year