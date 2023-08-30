Morning 4: Gov. to unveil Democrats’ plan for Michigan for rest of 2023 in Wednesday announcement -- and other news

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

Michigan Gov. Whitmer to outline remaining 2023 priorities in Democrat-controlled state

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday will outline Democratic plans for the final months of the year after a first half of 2023 that saw the party roll back decades of Republican measures while implementing their own liberal agenda.

The second-term Democratic governor’s policy priorities, which will be outlined during a “What’s Next Address,” include a call for paid family and medical leave, a 100% clean energy standard and the codification of protections ensured by the Affordable Care Act, according to her office.

3rd-party report on Oxford shooting to come out in October, but questions linger

An investigative report detailing what happened during and before the Oxford High School shooting is expected to be released by Oct. 30, the school district said, nearly two years after the massacre.

Parents and families in the Oxford Community Schools District have been frustrated by the lack of information from the school board in the wake of the 2021 mass shooting, in which four students were murdered and seven people were injured. Parents have criticized the district for offering few details, and for taking a while to coordinate a report.

Macomb County roadways to be treated for invasive phragmites

Roadways in Macomb County will be treated for invasive phragmites after Labor Day.

The reed can grow up to 20 feet high and thrives in roadside ditches and shoulders.

Extra big, bright supermoon to light up Michigan skies Wednesday night

It won’t literally be blue, but it’s going to be bright: The second supermoon this month will be visible in Michigan’s skies on Wednesday night.

A supermoon is a full moon that is at or near its perigee -- when it’s nearest to the earth -- making it appear much bigger than usual.

