Fall-like Wednesday in Metro Detroit ahead of hot holiday weekend

We're tracking a fall-like day on Wednesday with cooler temps before we heat up over the next few days.

4Warn Weather – Our Wednesday begins dry and rather cloudy with slightly milder temperatures -- but those morning temps are not all that far off from this afternoon’s forecast highs.

Clouds will push out through the day today, giving way to sunshine.

It will feel like fall with highs in the upper 60s in the wake of yesterday’s cold front.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:11 p.m.

Lows tonight will be chilly on either side of 50 degrees.

The second supermoon this month will be at its fullest phase at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday night under clear skies, so you will be able to see it with the naked eye. In fact, it will be 8% larger and 15% brighter than a normal full moon. This is the third of four full moons in an astrological season, so it’s also called a “Blue Moon” because of its rarity and not because of its color.

Blue moons only occur about every two and a half years.

Warming back up

We will slowly climb out of those fall-like temps and warm up Thursday and Friday into the mid- to upper 70s.

This weekend, the 80s will return, and we’ll be around 90 degrees on Labor Day through early next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico as the system approaches the southeast, likely making landfall Wednesday morning as a destructive, and potentially catastrophic, Category 4 hurricane. Life-threatening storm surge inundation, hurricane-force winds, and excessive rainfall could cause flash flooding. A few tornadoes will be possible on Wednesday as Idalia moves ashore.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.