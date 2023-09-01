75º
2 men shot on Detroit’s west side

Circumstances, suspects are unknown at this time

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Officials say two men were shot on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting occurred Friday (Sept. 1) at 3:05 p.m. on Schaefer Highway and Joy Road.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they did not discover any victims until moments later when the two men arrived at a Metro Detroit hospital shot.

One of the victims was listed in critical condition, and the other was listed in temporary serious condition.

Circumstances surrounding the incident and the suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

