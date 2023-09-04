Multiple people injured, 2 seriously, in wrong-way head-on crash on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT – A wrong-way crash on I-75 hospitalized two drivers Sunday, Sept. 3.

According to authorities, the crash happened on southbound I-75, near Caniff Street. Police said they received calls of a wrong-way driver who struck multiple vehicles on I-375 before heading northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75, where they stuck several vehicles, including a Ford head-on.

While most injuries across the multiple crashes were minor, the driver of the Ford and the at-fault driver were both hospitalized with serious injuries. The at-fault driver is in critical condition.

Southbound I-75 was closed for about five hours following the crash.

Police said the at-fault driver, a 43-year-old woman, was driving with a suspended driver’s license. It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.