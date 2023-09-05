4 killed, 1 badly injured when pickup trucks collide in Lenawee County intersection

MACON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were killed and another was badly injured when two pickup trucks collided in a Lenawee County intersection, police said.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at the intersection of Britton Highway and Milwaukee Road in Macon Township.

Officials said a white Ford F-150 pickup was heading south on Britton Highway when it was struck by a gray Ford F-250 pickup that was heading east on Milwaukee Road.

The driver and two passengers from the Ford F-150 were pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger from that pickup was taken to ProMedica Hickman Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said all four men were from Lenawee County. They were 35, 33, 23, and 18 years old.

The driver of the F-250 was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor with life-threatening injuries. He has been identified as a 55-year-old man from Lenawee County.

Michigan State Police troopers are still investigating the crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Trooper Tyler Gillig at 734-242-3500.