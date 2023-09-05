Detroit police officer suspended after fighting, hospitalizing an allegedly intoxicated 70-year-old man

A Detroit police officer has been suspended after being involved in a physical altercation with a 70-year-old man.

The incident occurred at a Midtown restaurant last Friday (Sept. 1) at 6:50 p.m.

Investigators say the officer was on the scene dealing with the 70-year-old who appeared intoxicated and was causing a disturbance.

Officials say the 70-year-old man is still in the hospital, and the officer allegedly responsible was suspended because police Chief James White says he could have handled the situation better.

The Detroit Police Department’s Force Investigation said it will conduct its own investigation.

“Right now, when I hear these types of reports, it breaks my heart,” said Willie Burton.

Burton is one of the commissioners who may soon look into the officer’s actions.

“It’s coming before the board,” Burton said. “So I want to get with my colleagues, and I want to see that we do the right thing and review this case thoroughly before we speak further out on it.”

The 70-year-old victim was believed to have been intoxicated.

DPD claims video from the officer’s bodycam shows the officer tried multiple times to ask the 70-year-old to leave before the man struck the officer on the head.

In return, the officer punches him in the jaw, resulting in the man hitting his head on the ground. So far, Local 4 has yet to receive a copy of that video.

“From a police oversight standpoint, I want a look at all the facts. I want to see what really occurred during that day. I wanna look at all of the videos and also listen to the audio. I wanna see that our officer did what was in his scope as far as his job to do.”

But even still with that, the chief has suspended the officer involved from duty.

“I ordered the immediate suspension of the officer involved from duty, pending further investigation,” said White. “My decision was influenced by concerns that, at the very least, the officer did not adequately de-escalate or disengage from the situation.”

“We’re going be looking at policy,” Burton said. “We’re going to see did the officer follow protocol. Did he or she follow their training? If not, we’re going to report back out.”

The homicide task force is overseeing the investigation, with the Michigan State Police leading the effort.

“We have many good officers serving and protecting on our streets every day,” Burton said. “This is something you don’t always hear. But, when you do hear of a situation like that, it does break your heart because we expect our officers to do better.”