Roseville police seeks missing non-verbal 50-year-old with dementia who left medical facility

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Nicholas Paul Athanasopoulas (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police in Roseville are looking for a missing 50-year-old man who requires medicine and constant care.

According to authorities, Nicholas Paul Athanasopoulas walked away from a medical facility located near the intersection of 10 Mile and Kelly roads Tuesday, Sept. 5, just after 1 p.m. Police said Athanasopoulas is non-verbal due to a previous medical issue, has dementia and walks with a pronounced limp.

Nicholas Paul AthanasopoulasDetails
Age50
Height5 feet, 11 inches
HairBlack
Last seen wearingBlack glasses, black pants, black shirt and black tennis shoes

Anyone who has seen Nicholas Paul Athanasopoulas or has any information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department Dispatch Center at 586-777-6700.

