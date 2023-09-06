City council votes not to sell one of its neighboring properties in Highland Park

A piece of property in Highland Park that's been at the center of controversy among a few neighbors will remain in the city's hands, at least for now.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A piece of property in Highland Park that’s been at the center of controversy among a few neighbors will remain in the city’s hands, at least for now.

In a 3-2 vote Tuesday (Sept. 5), city council members decided not to sell one of its lots to neighboring property owner Rick Lopez.

He owns a house next to the city lot at 55 Avalon Street.

Lopez said he wanted to buy the lot to give his future tenants more space.

However, neighbors on that street have planted a community garden on that lot.

The founder of the non-profit Avalon Village, Mama Shu, says the garden was an effort to turn a blighted lot into something useful for the community. And she also wants to purchase the city’s lot

For now, the community garden will stay. It’ll ultimately be up to the city to decide what to do with that property.