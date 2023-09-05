City council to settle land dispute in Highland Park

Shamayim "Mama Shu" Harris’s heart and soul is on her block in Highland Park, transforming it into a place of beauty and for personal growth through her nonprofit, The Avalon Village. The Highland Park City Council is expected to make a decision Tuesday night hat Mama Shu says could impact her mission on Avalon.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Shamayim “Mama Shu” Harris’ heart and soul is on her block in Highland Park, transforming it into a place of beauty and for personal growth through her nonprofit, The Avalon Village.

The Highland Park City Council is expected to make a decision Tuesday (Sept. 5) night that Mama Shu says could impact her mission on Avalon.

The council is set to vote on a resolution to sell the vacant property, 55 Avalon, to the adjacent property owner, the owner of a vacant duplex, which she describes as blight.

“There’s people who tried to break into the house and actually who did who have tried to even make it more blighted,” said Mama Shu. “I’ve called the police on them.”

But the property owner, Rick Lopez, told Local 4 he plans to renovate the duplex that he’s owned since 2017 and use the adjacent property for greenspace for tenants.

Lopez said he first tried to buy the neighboring property in 2018 but faced delays from the city.

Although the city owns 55 Avalon, Mama Shu said her nonprofit has been taking care of it for years.

They put in a community garden.

Mama Shu said The Avalon Village has applied to purchase 55 Avalon. She argues people who live in Highland Park should own it.

“I am thinking, why is it a question between who should actually get it,” said Mama Shu. “Who has the most receipts? Who loves to be here?”

Lopez owns dozens of properties in Highland Park. He said he may reconsider his investment in the city if council members decline his request to purchase the adjacent property.