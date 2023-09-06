Obesity-related heart deaths have trippled since 1999

Obesity is hard on the heart and new research shows rising rates of obesity are leading to an increase in deaths from heart disease. Black Americans in particular are at higher risk of dying from obesity-related heart disease and new research suggests that the problem is only getting worse.

It’s a trend that many people would desperately like to see reversed. Obesity has become a global health crisis, but here in the United States, about 42% of Americans are now considered obese.

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that between 1999 and 2020, deaths from obesity-related heart disease tripled in the United States. While all races experienced an increase, Black people saw the largest rise in obesity-related heart deaths, followed by Native Americans and Alaskan Natives.

There are gender differences as well. In the study, Black women suffered the most obesity-related heart deaths overall, but men lead the way in all other racial groups.

Obesity can damage the heart in multiple ways. It can cause cholesterol levels to rise, leading to clogged arteries. It can increase blood pressure as the body is forced to work harder to move more blood around.

Obesity also increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and sleep apnea, which are both linked to heart problems.

Obesity can also cause increased inflammation in the body and the odds of developing an irregular heartbeat.

It’s a ripple effect of risk that only seems to be growing worse.

It’s a multi-layered, complex problem, but our nation as a whole needs to move more and eat less. We also need to intervene earlier when people are gaining weight because we all know how difficult it is to lose weight once gained.

Many believe medications will also play a role in the future, particularly if they are proven to reduce those heart risks.