Strike against all 3 major automakers still looms in Metro Detroit

It’s coming down to the wire for the UAW and Detroit automakers to reach a tentative agreement before contracts expire next week.

“It’s going to take a near miracle for them to get an agreement by next week,” said Wayne State University Business Professor Marick Masters.

Sources tell Local 4 that there has been progress in negotiations between the UAW and Ford.

According to sources, General Motors is expected to present a proposal to the union Thursday (Sept. 7).

UAW head Shawn Fain said to the Associated Press during an interview:

“There’s a lot of back and forth in bargaining, and naturally, when you go into bargaining, you don’t always get everything you demand. Our workers have high expectations. We made a lot of sacrifices going back to the economic recession.”

Masters said the UAW and Detroit automakers have an ideological divide.

“What is the workers’ rightful share of the abundance of the profits of the company,” said Masters. “I think the union has a view in mind that is different from the companies, and I think they are going to have to sort that out.”

Fain is also maintaining the union is prepared to go on strike against any of the automakers depending on the outcome of negotiations.

“It is a very fluid situation right now,” Masters said. “He’s not closing any of the options. They are probably still far away from getting a deal done.”

Contracts expire with Ford, GM, and Stellantis on Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m.