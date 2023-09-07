Coworker named Jack helps Michigan woman win $197,000 ‘The Jack’ lottery prize

Acting Michigan Lottery Commissioner Jessica Weare (right) presents Shawna Foerster (left) with a check for her Club Keno The Jack prize.

ST. JOHNS, Mich. – A coworker named Jack helped a Michigan woman win more than $197,000 before her shift through the Club Keno The Jack lottery prize.

Shawna Foerster, 40, of St. Johns, said she was about to start her shift at Bruno’s Bar on North Clinton Avenue when she decided to play Club Keno.

“I had $10 in my pocket, so I decided to buy a Club Keno ticket,” Foerster said. “As I was looking at the terminal, my coworker, Jack, suggested I add The Jack to my ticket, so I did, and the rest is history.”

Foerster matched her easy pick numbers -- 01-07-11-13-36-46-55-57 -- to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers from draw 2238942.

“Later in my shift, I scanned the ticket on the terminal, and it printed a receipt saying I needed to claim my prize at the lottery office,” Foerster said. “I figured I had won $1,000 or so. It wasn’t until later when I downloaded the lottery app and scanned my ticket that I realized I had won $197,296.”

Foerster visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and claimed her prize. She plans to pay for her daughter’s college education and save the rest.

“Winning this prize is life-changing for my family,” Foerster said. “It means we’ll be able to save for a rainy day and not worry as much about having a cushion to fall back on.”