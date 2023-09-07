Macomb County pulls algae from Lake Saint Clair to investigate cause of ‘muck’ along shoreline

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Samples of algae have been pulled from Lake Saint Clair with the goal of determining the cause of the “muck” found along the shoreline.

Macomb County Public Works officials collected samples of Lyngbya, also known as Microseira wollei, from the lake along the foot of Crocker Boulevard at Jefferson Avenue in Harrison Township. The samples were sent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Engineer Research and Development Center in Mississippi to be studied.

“We recently took samples at the end of the summer season to see how they match up to the samples taken in early May by the agency’s research biologists,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller said.

Miller said the muck is found in areas of the shoreline where water flow is stagnant.

“There are a number of boat wells along Lake St. Clair where this stuff is just packed in, or you see it in different areas right along the shore where there are layers of it,” Miller said.

The efforts were part of a 2-year, joint study by USACE to find out how the muck grows in the lake before it breaks away. The muck forms dense, free-floating mats that cling to parts of the shoreline, canals, boat wells, and some beach areas. The investigation will also determine if the muck poses any health risks.

Officials said the growth of Lyngbya has worsened in the last 10-15 years. The study will identify areas where Lyngbya is thriving and what is driving its spread. Officials will also create a management plan to manage the invasive algae.

New layers are pushed to the shoreline during winter and early spring by onshore winds. Officials said hiring someone to dredge out the muck and dispose of it can be expensive, and the muck tends to return anyway.

Each year of the study will cost $200,000 with equal funding from Macomb County and the Army Corps of Engineers. Macomb County’s 50% share for the cost of the study was approved unanimously by the county Board of Commissioners in 2023 as an allocation to the Lake Saint Clair Clean Water Drainage Board.

“Macomb County is always focused on how we can improve our water quality in Lake St. Clair, and we expect this study will offer excellent insight into the muck issue,” Miller said.