Macomb County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in vehicle theft investigation

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich, – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a vehicle theft in Harrison Township.

According to authorities, a vehicle was stolen from a McDonald’s restaurant located near the intersection of Crocker Boulevard and 16 Mile Road. The suspect is described as a white man with short blond hair, freckles and a chest tattoo.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-469-6503.