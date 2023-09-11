Here’s what the UAW is demanding from Detroit’s Big Three amid tense 2023 talks

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit. Fain, who won the UAWs presidency this spring in the first direct election by members, says the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that doesn't have an agreement by the time contracts expire next week. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – The UAW has been very public with its demands of the Big Three automakers leading up to the contract deadline.

The UAW’s contract with General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and Stellantis are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. UAW President Shawn Fain reportedly waited for weeks for a response from automakers after delivering the union’s demands.

As of Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, offers included a 10% general wage increase from Ford, 10% from GM, and 14.5% from Stellantis. Ford and GM are also offering varying bonuses. Among the UAW’s list of demands was the elimination of tiered wages. Ford offered a 5-year progression, and GM and Stellantis offered 6 years. The automakers have all denied the demands for a 32-hour work week and the return of pensions.

Fain has said the offers were “insulting” and he told the automakers to stop wasting time as the contract deadline approaches. The UAW rejected those counter offers.

“We have counter offers from each company, and I’ve filed them in their proper place again,” UAW president Shawn Fain said, gesturing toward a trash bin labeled “Big Three Proposals.”

According to the UAW estimates, the Big Three made a combined total of $21 billion in profit in the first half of 2023, and a combined $250 billion in American profits over the last 10 years. Fain said those profits have not led to sufficient pay or benefits for auto workers in the way they have for executives.

“A 14.5% increase over four years is deeply inadequate, it doesn’t make up for inflation, it doesn’t make up for decades of falling wages, and it doesn’t reflect the massive profits we’ve generated for this company,” Fain said.

Fain has warned that auto workers will strike at any of the Big Three automakers that haven’t reached a deal by the deadline. If a national strike is called at each of the Big Three at the same time, it would be the first time in history.

Here is what the UAW is demanding from the Big Three auto companies

In previous contract negotiation talks, the union’s demands were called the “President’s Demands” and were often discussed behind closed doors. This year, they have been made public and are being referred to as “Members’ Demands.”

Here is the list of the UAW’s demands: