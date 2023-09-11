Here’s what the UAW is demanding from Detroit’s Big Three amid tense 2023 talks

DETROIT – The UAW has been very public with its demands of the Big Three automakers leading up to the contract deadline.
The UAW’s contract with General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and Stellantis are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. UAW President Shawn Fain reportedly waited for weeks for a response from automakers after delivering the union’s demands.
As of Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, offers included a 10% general wage increase from Ford, 10% from GM, and 14.5% from Stellantis. Ford and GM are also offering varying bonuses. Among the UAW’s list of demands was the elimination of tiered wages. Ford offered a 5-year progression, and GM and Stellantis offered 6 years. The automakers have all denied the demands for a 32-hour work week and the return of pensions.
Fain has said the offers were “insulting” and he told the automakers to stop wasting time as the contract deadline approaches. The UAW rejected those counter offers.
“We have counter offers from each company, and I’ve filed them in their proper place again,” UAW president Shawn Fain said, gesturing toward a trash bin labeled “Big Three Proposals.”
According to the UAW estimates, the Big Three made a combined total of $21 billion in profit in the first half of 2023, and a combined $250 billion in American profits over the last 10 years. Fain said those profits have not led to sufficient pay or benefits for auto workers in the way they have for executives.
“A 14.5% increase over four years is deeply inadequate, it doesn’t make up for inflation, it doesn’t make up for decades of falling wages, and it doesn’t reflect the massive profits we’ve generated for this company,” Fain said.
Fain has warned that auto workers will strike at any of the Big Three automakers that haven’t reached a deal by the deadline. If a national strike is called at each of the Big Three at the same time, it would be the first time in history.
Here is what the UAW is demanding from the Big Three auto companies
In previous contract negotiation talks, the union’s demands were called the “President’s Demands” and were often discussed behind closed doors. This year, they have been made public and are being referred to as “Members’ Demands.”
Here is the list of the UAW’s demands:
- Eliminate tiers. Currently, automakers have a tiered wage system. Workers in the first tier earn about $28 per hour, and those hired after 2007 are in the second tier and earn about $16 to $19 per hour.
- Wage increases. The UAW is demanding double-digit pay raises.
- Restore COLA. The UAW is demanding Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) be restored.
- Defined benefit pension for all workers.
- Re-establish retiree medical benefits.
- Right to strike over plant closures.
- Working family protection program.
- Make temporary workers permanent.
- More paid time off.
- Increase retiree pay.