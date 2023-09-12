Live stream: Ford expected to reveal new F-150 ahead of Detroit Auto Show

Ford is holding its big Detroit Auto Show media reveal on Tuesday night ahead of the official kickoff this week.
Ford is expected to unveil a new F-150 model at its event in Downtown Detroit on Tuesday. You can watch the reveal live at 8 p.m. in the video player above.
The Ford event is also a festival, including a performance by Darius Rucker, along with food trucks and other activities.
On Wednesday, we’ll have live reveals from Cadillac, GMC and Jeep, starting at 9:45 a.m. on Local 4+