Live stream: Ford expected to reveal new F-150 ahead of Detroit Auto Show

Watch the event live at 8 p.m.

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

A view of the inside of a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric truck taken during a press conference, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Avon Lake, Ohio. Ford announced it will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ford is holding its big Detroit Auto Show media reveal on Tuesday night ahead of the official kickoff this week.

Ford is expected to unveil a new F-150 model at its event in Downtown Detroit on Tuesday. You can watch the reveal live at 8 p.m. in the video player above.

The Ford event is also a festival, including a performance by Darius Rucker, along with food trucks and other activities.

---> 2023 Detroit Auto Show kicks off this week: What you need to know

On Wednesday, we’ll have live reveals from Cadillac, GMC and Jeep, starting at 9:45 a.m. on Local 4+

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

