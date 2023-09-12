Talks between UAW, Detroit Three pick up speed as massive deadline looms

The United Auto Workers union could call for a strike at any or all of Detroit’s Big Three automakers this week if a deal isn’t reached by the contract deadline.

DETROIT – Talks between the United Auto Workers and the Detroit Three pick up speed with a massive deadline looming.

Progress is reportedly being made, but we have a little more than two days before that deadline at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The UAW says they’re ready to strike if there’s no deal. But there’s good news, as reports indicate that progress is happening regarding wages.

As of Monday (Sept. 11), Local 4 heard there was a 14.5% wage offer on the table at Stellantis.

A source close to Tuesday’s talks confirmed that the offer had passed back and forth across the table several times and now exceeds 14.5%. It’s the first true sign of progress in this very contentious set of talks.

On Tuesday, the Ford Motor Company main table talks occurred at the Glass House in Dearborn. UAW President Shawn Fain was there much of the day.

General Motors talks occurred at the Warren Tech Center, and Fain stayed there until 10 p.m. last night.

The Stellantis North American Headquarters in Auburn Hills hosted those negotiations, and Fain was scheduled to be there Tuesday afternoon.

Local 4 has learned the talks are starting to bear some fruit, including higher wages. The union is reducing its wage demands but looking for more money elsewhere.

A source close to the talks says proposals and counter-proposals were more rapidly moving. Yet, on some issues like pensions and the 32-hour work week, the companies rejected them.

The union isn’t going to counter and instead refers to those as unfair labor practice issues.

There’s a long way to go for a tentative agreement. Despite the vast gulf between the union and the companies, there is some optimism a deal or deals might get over the finish line.

Jason Greer is a labor consultant watching those negotiations closely. He pointed to the UPS/Teamsters battle from earlier this summer, where they eliminated tiered employees and gave fat raises, the same thing the UAW demands from the domestic three.

“My hope, and I still firmly believe this, is that both parties are going to come to a 23rd-hour resolution because it’s good for the automakers and hopefully good for the UAW as well,” said Greer.

So, the talks are picking up pace. Whether it’s enough to make the Thursday night deadline is anyone’s guess at this point.

Fain is expected to give out a Facebook update this time Thursday.