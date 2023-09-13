Canadian man arrested after reportedly swimming to Michigan to steal gun

Entering the United States by swimming the St. Clair River is one crime, but what a Canadian man did once he reached Michigan was another.

PORT HURON, Mich. – Jeremey James Wallace is in federal custody after he reportedly admitted to illegally entering the United States from Sombra, Ontario by swimming across the St. Clair River.

After he swam into East China Township, he walked more than 16 miles to a New Haven pawn shop. Wallace reportedly said he could not get a gun in Canada, so he swam across to steal a gun and swim back.

A Macomb County Sheriff’s Deputy’s body camera captured the takedown of Wallace in a wooded area in New Haven. Authorities said Wallace was armed with a loaded handgun and had ammunition with him.

The incident prompted New Haven Elementary and New Haven High schools to go into lockdown.

According to the federal complaint, Wallace crossed the river at midnight on Sept. 6 in a wetsuit with a floatation device and wearing swim fins. He was armed with a crossbow pistol and nine rounds of ammunition. He ditched the wetsuit after getting across.

An employee at the pawn shop he visited said he thought something was up with Wallace and directed staff to not sell him a firearm. That’s when he reportedly grabbed a .22 Sig Sauer handgun, two clips and ran. Employees gave chase and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office responded quickly.

When deputies found him shortly after, the stolen handgun was now loaded.

Wallace reportedly said he was arrested in Canada on a firearms charge and his weapon was confiscated.

Sources told Local 4 that his house was packed with ammunition.

Wallace was planning to swim back across the river with the gun, but what his plan was once he returned with the gun is not yet known.