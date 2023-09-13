Father-son duo in Macomb County wins $150,000 lottery prize

Gary Mallet (left) and Tim Mallet (right) with their winning check.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A father and son in Macomb County won a $150,000 Powerball prize through the Michigan Lottery.

Gary and Tim Mallet, members of the G&T Players lottery club, matched four white balls and the Powerball -- 20-22-26-28-63, PB: 05 -- during the Aug. 26 drawing to earn $50,000. Those winnings were multiplied to $150,000 thanks to the Power Play.

They bought the winning ticket at the Harper Gas Station on Harper Avenue in St. Clair Shores.

“We checked our ticket the morning after the drawing and didn’t recognize the message we got on the ticket checker,” Gary Mallet said. “We asked the clerk to scan the ticket, and she used the lottery’s app to find out how much we’d won.

“She scanned the ticket and then dropped her phone and said, ‘You won $150,000!’ We couldn’t believe it and told her to ‘quit pulling our legs.’”

The duo visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim their prize. The club plans to pay bills, complete home repairs, and save the rest of the money.

“Winning is unreal and so hard to believe,” Gary Mallet said. “It couldn’t have come at a better time.”