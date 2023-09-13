How much would UAW workers get paid if they go on strike?

FILE - A sign is posted during a demonstration outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., on Sept. 23, 2019. Reform-minded candidates won several races Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, as members of the United Auto Workers union voted on their leaders in an election that stemmed from a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former union officials. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

DETROIT – Auto workers are expected to go on strike if a deal isn’t struck between the UAW and Detroit’s Big Three automakers before the current contract expires.

Nearly all of the 146,000 auto workers represented by the UAW have already voted to authorize a strike, should leaders decide to call one. The existing contract expires at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, and the UAW has said that it doesn’t intend to extend any contracts beyond that point.

---> UAW vs Big Three: Here’s how many autoworkers could strike in 2023

The UAW’s strike fund sits at about $825 million. In 2019, strikers were paid $250 per week. If a strike is called this year, strikers would be paid $500 per week.

The fund also covers some benefits like medical care and prescription drugs. It does not cover dental, vision, hearing, and sick and accident benefits.

Striking UAW-represented auto workers are eligible to receive $100 per day Monday through Friday. To be eligible for strike pay and benefits, the worker must be current on dues and initiation fees on the day before the strike starts. Workers are required to participate in the strike either through picketing or through the strike committee.

If a worker receives gross pay from outside work that is equal to or greater than $500, they will not receive weekly benefits. They will still be eligible to receive medical and prescription drug assistance.

If a worker crosses a picket line, all strike benefits will cease immediately.

The UAW has answers to frequently asked questions about strikes and strike benefits posted online. Members with more specific questions can email their questions and the details of their situation to uawstrikeassistance@uaw.net.

---> UAW last went on strike in 2019: Here’s what happened, how things have changed since