65º
Join Insider

Local News

Police search for missing 14-year-old Howell girl

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Howell, Livingston County, Missing In Michigan
Mackenzie Kuempel (WDIV)

HOWELL, Mich. – Police in Howell are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to authorities, Mackenzie Kuempel was last seen at about 6 p.m. on a blue and pink bike near the Fowler Heights neighborhood, located south of the intersection of Grand River and Michigan avenues.

Mackenzie KuempelDetails
Age14 years old
Height5 feet, 7 inches
Hair colorBrown
Eye colorBrown
ClothingLast seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red plaid pajama pants

Anyone who has seen Mackenzie Kuempel or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or to contact the Howell Police Department at 517-546-1330.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email