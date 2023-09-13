Police search for missing 14-year-old Howell girl

HOWELL, Mich. – Police in Howell are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to authorities, Mackenzie Kuempel was last seen at about 6 p.m. on a blue and pink bike near the Fowler Heights neighborhood, located south of the intersection of Grand River and Michigan avenues.

Mackenzie Kuempel Details Age 14 years old Height 5 feet, 7 inches Hair color Brown Eye color Brown Clothing Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red plaid pajama pants

Anyone who has seen Mackenzie Kuempel or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or to contact the Howell Police Department at 517-546-1330.