Downtown Detroit tavern opening second location in Oakland County

A popular tavern in Downtown Detroit is expanding to a second location this month.

Firebird Tavern, in the Greektown area, is opening a second location in Troy, at 4845 Rochester Road, with seating for 130 guests. The new location is expected to open in mid-to-late September.

Firebird originally opened in the fall of 2013. It’s a popular destination before and after Downtown Detroit events, or just for a night out.

“After nearly seven years of searching for the perfect second location, we are beyond excited to open our doors in Troy and become a part of this active, family-oriented community,” said Tony Piraino, co-owner of Firebird Tavern and Troy resident. “We have put immense thought and effort into creating a space that reflects the spirit of Firebird while adding our unique touch to the local dining scene. We can’t wait to welcome loyal fans and newcomers to experience what Firebird offers.”

Firebird in Troy will include the tavern’s “signature blend of elevated comfort food and inspired dishes made with ingredients sourced from local purveyors.” The Troy location will also feature Firebird’s unique bar program, showcasing an extensive selection of craft cocktails and premium spirits, including its custom blends of Woodford Reserve bourbon and Herradura Double Reposado tequila, along with an array of carefully curated wines and craft beers.