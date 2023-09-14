Family braces for double impact of possible strike in Detroit

Over 1,000 union workers at Blue Cross Blue Shield, also represented by the UAW, remain on strike.

DETROIT – More than 1,000 Blue Cross, Blue Shield Michigan workers who are also represented by the UAW hit the picket lines Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Live updates: UAW strike looms hours before contracts expire with Big Three automakers

New contract talks for customer service reps have broken down leading employees to walk off the job in downtown Detroit.

The insurance company said it has contingency plans in place, but warns services provided over the phone might take longer during the strike.

You can watch Megan Wood’s full story in the video player above.

On September 12, after weeks of continuous negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement, the United Auto Workers union walked away from the bargaining table and went on strike at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Blue Care Network is not included in this action by the union. Blue Cross has put contingencies in place to enable our company to continue to provide services to providers, group customers and our millions of members around the nation. Some of those services – particularly those provided over the phone – will require longer wait times. We encourage our members and customers to use our online and app-based services during this period, and we regret the inconvenience caused by this situation – which we desire to resolve quickly, consistent with the spirit of collective bargaining, with our partners at the UAW. Statement from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan