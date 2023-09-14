Live updates: UAW strike looms hours before contracts expire with Big Three automakers

DETROIT – The contracts between the United Auto Workers union and Detroit’s Big Three automakers are set to expire at midnight if new deals are not reached.

Unless the two sides come to an agreement before 11:59 p.m. Thursday, autoworkers are expected to strike.

This could be the first time in history that a nationwide UAW strike is called simultaneously at General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

About 146,000 autoworkers are represented by the union.

UAW President Shawn Fain wants better pay, benefits, and work-life balance for workers.

Earlier this month, the UAW filed unfair labor practice charges against Stellantis and GM, accusing them of intentionally delaying the bargaining process. Both automakers called the allegations surprising and untrue, but both promised to provide counter proposals after the allegations were made.

The UAW has since received counter offers from all three companies, but has turned each of them down. Autoworkers have voted to authorize a strike if leaders decide to call one.

Follow along with our live updates through the day Thursday as the deadline nears.

2 sides remain far apart

6 a.m. Thursday

As of the last update from the UAW, the two sides remain “far apart” in negotiations. As each hour passes, a strike becomes more and more likely.

24 hours until deadline

11:59 p.m. Wednesday

The final day of negotiations before the strike deadline has officially arrived. If the union and the automakers don’t come to an agreement before midnight Thursday into Friday, workers are expected to strike.

Automakers release statements

9:09 p.m. Wednesday

Each of the Big Three automakers released statements on Wednesday night ahead of the final day before the strike deadline.

Click here to read all three statements in full.

Fain: Offers from companies inadequate

5:46 p.m. Wednesday

About 30 hours ahead of the strike deadline, Fain said the offers from the Big Three aren’t enough and the union is getting ready to strike.

In an online address to union members, Fain said General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers, but have rejected some of the union’s other demands.

“We do not yet have offers on the table that reflect the sacrifices and contributions our members have made to these companies,” Fain said. “To win we’re likely going to have to take action. We are preparing to strike these companies in a way they’ve never seen before.”