Man accused of taking upskirt photos at Walmart store in Troy

TROY, Mich. – A 35-year-old man from Sterling Heights is facing charges after reportedly taking upskirt photos of a woman at a Troy Walmart.

According to authorities, the incident happened Sept. 3 at the Walmart store on Maple Road. Police said a security guard witnessed the incident, which caused the suspect to flee in his vehicle.

When officers responded to the scene, they located the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Police said the suspect admitted to being at the Walmart, but denied taking any photos. After further questioning, he reportedly admitted to taking pictures of the victim and allowed police to search his phone. Authorities said he was taken into custody after police found photos of the victim on his phone.

Jared Andrew-Lee Vaden was charged Sept. 5 with capturing/distributing image of unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime.