MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Warren Woods Tower High School, Macomb Community College South Campus, and the Dental Science Building are also on lockdown due to a shooting in the vicinity.

The shooting occurred Thursday (Sept. 14) at 3:30 p.m. at Martin and Bunert roads.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, and they are asking residents in the area to be aware as they are searching for two suspects.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.