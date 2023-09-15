71º
81-year-old man charged with open murder, assault-and-battery of wife in Monroe County

Edward Lee Hite received a $1M cash/surety bond

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

An 81-year-old man has been charged with open murder and assault and battery of his wife in Monroe County. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

An 81-year-old man has been charged with open murder and assault and battery of his wife in Monroe County.

Officials say Edward Lee Hite, 81, killed his wife on Friday (Sept. 8) in the 2200 block of Fountain Circle in Bedford Township.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office authorized an arrest warrant for the death of 78-year-old Barbara Ann Hite of Temperance, Michigan.

Edward was taken into custody by the Sylvania Police Department and transported to the Lucas County Jail.

The 81-year-old was extradited to Michigan and charged at the Monroe County Jail, where he received a $1,000,000 cash or surety bond.

