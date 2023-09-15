Ann Arbor police seek missing man with dementia

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police in Ann Arbor are looking for a missing man with dementia last seen Thursday, Sept. 14.

According to authorities, long-sleeved was last seen walking away from a home located near the intersection of 3rd and Madison streets.

Jack Werner Details Age 76 years old Height 5 feet, 10 inches Weight 190 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve blue sweatshirt with the word “Ireland” on the front. He may also have binoculars on him.

Anyone who has seen Jack Werner or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.