Ann Arbor police seek missing man with dementia

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Jack Werner (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police in Ann Arbor are looking for a missing man with dementia last seen Thursday, Sept. 14.

According to authorities, long-sleeved was last seen walking away from a home located near the intersection of 3rd and Madison streets.

Jack WernerDetails
Age76 years old
Height5 feet, 10 inches
Weight190 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve blue sweatshirt with the word “Ireland” on the front. He may also have binoculars on him.

Anyone who has seen Jack Werner or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.

