Detroit residents discuss gun violence, neighborhood issues at councilman’s monthly coffee hour

DETROIT – A restaurant dining room was packed on Friday as Detroit Councilman Fred Durhal, III hosted his monthly community coffee hour.

Dozens of neighbors from Detroit’s northwest side gathered for coffee and conversation. They discussed a variety of issues and concerns across District 7.

“This is why we have these meetings, guys so that we can connect neighborhoods together,” said Durhal to the crowd.

The neighbors asked questions about city services, the progress on new recreation centers, garbage pickup, vacant homes, and blight, among other things.

They also discussed some solutions-driven efforts that are helping improve the quality of life in some neighborhoods.

“We’ve created a park,” said Betty A. Varner, President of the DeSoto Ellsworth Block Club Association. “We’ve bought multiple lots in our neighborhood, using our dues money. That’s how serious we are.”

At those meetings, the councilman and the neighbors work to address some common themes.

“Our main concern is the gun violence,” said Pastor Joyce Branham. “We’ve lost significant members of our community to gun violence.”

Gun violence is one of those concerns that continues popping up month-to-month. Data shows District 7 has seen a slight increase in fatal and non-fatal shootings, according to Durhal.

It’s a priority the councilman said he’s been working to address at city hall.

“When I have to tell my daughter to stay away from the window, that’s concerning because that’s not natural,” Durhal said.

During the coffee hour, Durhal reminded neighbors that the Detroit City Council recently approved funding for its Shot Stopper Program. It’s a first-of-its-kind initiative in the city.

A $10 million funding commitment will help provide men and women from select nonprofit organizations the tools and resources to help work to derail shootings through what is called Community Violence Intervention.

“When you see these groups coming through your community, embrace them,” Durhal said to those in attendance.

Some long-time residents also support the plan.

“We’re trying to get resources to our community,” Branhan said.

The councilman said it’s about people first. He said the monthly meetings are significant in ensuring residents have access and opportunity to discuss what’s important.